WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Holdings Raised by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.14% of WEX worth $12,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in WEX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,095,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,259,000 after purchasing an additional 92,328 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $8,129,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 215,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,419,000 after purchasing an additional 41,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $70,909,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEX opened at $175.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.13. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

