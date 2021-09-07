WHALE (WHALE) Market Cap Reaches $104.39 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.65 or 0.00035721 BTC on major exchanges. WHALE has a total market cap of $104.39 million and $3.99 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00058691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00129524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.90 or 0.00180047 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.88 or 0.07150339 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,572.06 or 0.99945495 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.01 or 0.00884195 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

