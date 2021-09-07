Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.07% of Whirlpool worth $10,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Whirlpool by 3.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $225.87 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $164.06 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.61.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

