Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 9.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth $44,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WHR stock opened at $225.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $164.06 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

