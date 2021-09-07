Whitbread (LON:WTB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3,252.12

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,252.12 ($42.49) and traded as low as GBX 3,173.29 ($41.46). Whitbread shares last traded at GBX 3,184 ($41.60), with a volume of 286,889 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitbread has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,660 ($47.82).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,103.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,252.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.43 billion and a PE ratio of -6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.77.

In other Whitbread news, insider Adam Crozier purchased 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,111 ($40.65) per share, with a total value of £200,037.30 ($261,350.01). Also, insider Horst Baier purchased 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, with a total value of £9,900.45 ($12,935.00). Insiders have bought a total of 7,745 shares of company stock valued at $24,232,775 over the last 90 days.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

