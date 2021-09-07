Wing Finance (WING) Market Cap Reaches $40.23 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00060588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00133812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.00181886 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.99 or 0.07098876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,221.16 or 1.00214796 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.49 or 0.00720485 BTC.

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

