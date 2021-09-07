Wing Finance (WING) Price Tops $20.61 on Major Exchanges

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Wing Finance has a market cap of $39.69 million and approximately $13.94 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for about $20.61 or 0.00043739 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00060588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00133812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.00181886 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.99 or 0.07098876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,221.16 or 1.00214796 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.49 or 0.00720485 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,050,875 coins and its circulating supply is 1,925,876 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

