Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WGO. Wedbush reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,743,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,473,000 after purchasing an additional 189,477 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,518,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after buying an additional 144,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,817,000 after buying an additional 140,807 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 175,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 115,088 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WGO opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.18.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

