Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $74.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,425. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.