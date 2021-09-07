Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.
Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $74.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,425. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.