Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 12,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.

Wirecard Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)

Wirecard AG engages in the provision of software and information technology for payment processing and issuing products in the field of outsourcing and white label industry. It operates through the following segments: Payment Processing and Risk Management (PP&RM); Acquiring and Issuing (A&I); and Call Center and Communication Services (CC&CS).

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.