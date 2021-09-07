WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 60,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 374,987 shares.The stock last traded at $64.17 and had previously closed at $63.36.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

