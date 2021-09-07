Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.14% of Woodward worth $11,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,163,000 after purchasing an additional 253,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,221,000 after acquiring an additional 28,437 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 63.6% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,427,000 after acquiring an additional 286,075 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,238,000 after acquiring an additional 54,897 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after acquiring an additional 62,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $119.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.34 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.04.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Hess acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.