Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 28.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 10.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

WK opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.27 and its 200-day moving average is $108.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -206.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $149.32.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WK shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $76,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $34,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 17,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total transaction of $2,379,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 795,672 shares of company stock worth $100,669,538. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.