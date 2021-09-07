World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Sets New 52-Week High at $199.73

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $199.73 and last traded at $194.69, with a volume of 18305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $192.80.

WRLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.58 and a 200 day moving average of $155.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.62.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total transaction of $166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $47,005.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,615 shares of company stock worth $4,321,816 in the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,068,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,538,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,779,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,638,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,735,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

