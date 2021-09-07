World Fuel Services Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

World Fuel Services has increased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:INT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 435,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,433. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. World Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. Equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in World Fuel Services stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 141,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of World Fuel Services worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

