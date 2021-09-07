Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Market Capitalization Achieves $404,611.16 (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $404,611.16 and approximately $12,851.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $1,190.03 or 0.02537721 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

WVG0 is a coin. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 coins. The official website for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

