X-CASH (XCASH) Achieves Market Cap of $10.21 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $10.21 million and approximately $29,573.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000794 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 68.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,441,378,500 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

