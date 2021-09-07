Xend Finance Hits One Day Volume of $1.47 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Xend Finance has a market cap of $5.37 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00062443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00134638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.00181336 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,571.66 or 0.07564355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,271.52 or 1.00115535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $426.40 or 0.00903065 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.