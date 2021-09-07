XMON Achieves Market Cap of $2.49 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. XMON has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $369,077.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can now be purchased for about $1,665.87 or 0.03277317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XMON has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00063393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00142280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.75 or 0.00194273 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.82 or 0.07715517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,951.48 or 1.00238470 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.61 or 0.00925837 BTC.

About XMON

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

