Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Down 7%

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)’s stock price dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.02. Approximately 2,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 161,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

XPOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

