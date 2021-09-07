xRhodium 1-Day Volume Tops $1,704.00 (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a market cap of $844,785.76 and $1,704.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005278 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005152 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00027599 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000913 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005239 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

