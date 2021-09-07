Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Trading Up 1.8%

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY)’s share price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.02 and last traded at $63.95. Approximately 2,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.99.

Yamaha Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YAMCY)

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

