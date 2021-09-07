Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,216 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 6,530.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Yandex by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YNDX. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

Yandex stock opened at $78.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average of $67.16. Yandex has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $79.25.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

