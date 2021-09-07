Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.30

Shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.30 and last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 6382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DBS Vickers lowered Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.9337 per share. This represents a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Yanzhou Coal Mining’s payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

