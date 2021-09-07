Ycash (YEC) Reaches One Day Volume of $37,733.00

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Ycash has traded up 33.7% against the US dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $37,733.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000846 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.99 or 0.00291973 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.85 or 0.00154136 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.00176440 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002480 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Ycash Profile

YEC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,546,150 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

