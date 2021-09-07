Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Down 3.5%

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.49 and last traded at $12.57. Approximately 8,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,104,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,131,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,046,921 shares in the company, valued at $45,734,284.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $75,445.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,461.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,273 shares of company stock worth $2,180,124 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

