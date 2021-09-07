YGGDRASH Price Down 31.8% Over Last Week (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One YGGDRASH coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $2,599.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YGGDRASH has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00060134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00148128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.75 or 0.00740269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00043537 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars.

