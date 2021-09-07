YIELD App (YLD) Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $59.59 million and $501,579.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00059464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00147948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00044463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.99 or 0.00736063 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 124,350,049 coins. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

