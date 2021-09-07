Yield Protocol Price Hits $0.0602 on Top Exchanges (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $116,597.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0602 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00148250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.68 or 0.00731972 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

