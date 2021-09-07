YOUengine (YOUC) Trading Up 177.5% Over Last Week

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One YOUengine coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. YOUengine has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00064231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00016907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.96 or 0.00148692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00045967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.47 or 0.00746737 BTC.

About YOUengine

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOUengine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

