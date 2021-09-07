YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Up 7.5%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 69,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,626,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:YPF)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

