YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Up 7.5%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 69,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,626,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.
The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:YPF)
YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.
