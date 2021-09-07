Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Post -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.46). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.93% and a negative net margin of 4,890.43%.

AUTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of AUTL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.33. 13,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,233. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $533.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $12,279,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $876,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $12,107,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 640.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 197,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

