Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will report $141.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.16 million and the highest is $142.30 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $136.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year sales of $575.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $573.25 million to $578.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $609.47 million, with estimates ranging from $603.73 million to $620.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 1,565.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 88,624 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 48,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVTC opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $46.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

