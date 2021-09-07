Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.26. Physicians Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 654.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 575,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 498,993 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 752,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 149,674 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,433,000 after purchasing an additional 722,876 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.9% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 689,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,185,000 after purchasing an additional 232,520 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.62%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

