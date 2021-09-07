Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to Announce $1.18 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will announce $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.18. Syneos Health reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Barclays raised their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.10.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $95.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $95.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.80.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,167.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,056.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $420,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,864 shares of company stock worth $4,548,183 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

