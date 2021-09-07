Zacks: Analysts Expect Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) will report $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings. Banco Santander (Brasil) posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banco Santander (Brasil).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $7.61. 19,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,453. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter worth $46,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter worth $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 111,054 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter worth $104,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

