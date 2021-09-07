Zacks: Analysts Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Barnes Group posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on B shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of NYSE:B traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.93. 173,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,054. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average is $51.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth about $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 66,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.