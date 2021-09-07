Zacks: Analysts Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Barnes Group posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on B shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of NYSE:B traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.93. 173,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,054. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average is $51.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth about $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 66,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

