Zacks: Analysts Expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.77 Million

Analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will report $147.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.30 million. Comtech Telecommunications posted sales of $149.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year sales of $583.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $581.10 million to $585.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $597.83 million, with estimates ranging from $585.30 million to $605.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, decreased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

CMTL opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $663.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.