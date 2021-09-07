Zacks: Analysts Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Post Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.42. Eastman Chemical posted earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $9.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMN opened at $112.56 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $74.84 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.