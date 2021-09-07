Zacks: Analysts Expect Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) will announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 860%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on E shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ENI by 98.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,869,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,189,000 after acquiring an additional 926,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 11.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,350,000 after acquiring an additional 134,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ENI by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,374,000 after acquiring an additional 55,782 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after acquiring an additional 75,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 5.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 746,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after acquiring an additional 41,862 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. ENI has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $26.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

