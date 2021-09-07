Zacks: Analysts Expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $158.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to report $158.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.48 million and the lowest is $155.90 million. Everi reported sales of $112.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $628.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.10 million to $633.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $667.23 million, with estimates ranging from $651.40 million to $686.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Everi.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. The business had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

In other news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $589,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,470. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Everi by 586.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,363 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Everi in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,236,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,200,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 166.2% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 840,526 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 18.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,802,000 after purchasing an additional 813,404 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRI stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.