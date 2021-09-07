Zacks: Analysts Expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to post sales of $152.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.00 million and the highest is $158.60 million. SP Plus reported sales of $118.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $582.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $605.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $692.90 million, with estimates ranging from $609.00 million to $776.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.93 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 30.8% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,231,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,680,000 after acquiring an additional 289,748 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 18.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 961,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,518,000 after acquiring an additional 151,389 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 21.3% in the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 849,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after acquiring an additional 149,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 62.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 124,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 267.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 115,851 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

