Zacks: Analysts Expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). Tattooed Chef posted earnings of ($1.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.05 million.

TTCF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tattooed Chef by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 39,272 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tattooed Chef by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88. Tattooed Chef has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

