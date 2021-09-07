Zacks: Analysts Expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Workiva reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%.

WK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.63.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $76,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brandon Ziegler sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total transaction of $1,092,729.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,170,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 795,672 shares of company stock valued at $100,669,538. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK stock opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. Workiva has a 12 month low of $52.39 and a 12 month high of $149.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.48.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

