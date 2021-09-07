Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $512.44 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will post sales of $512.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $511.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $513.54 million. Air Lease posted sales of $493.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 261,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 26.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 18.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,269,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,001,000 after buying an additional 196,888 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 383,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after buying an additional 21,027 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,435,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,644,000 after buying an additional 189,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease stock opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

