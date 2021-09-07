Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Brokerages expect Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Antares Pharma also posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 37.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antares Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.96.

NASDAQ ATRS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,514. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,473 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 56,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 212,405 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,691 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,056,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 78,595.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 35,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

