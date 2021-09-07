Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.31. BlackRock TCP Capital reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 109.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 76,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 25,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

TCPC traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,919. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.92%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

