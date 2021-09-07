Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to Post $1.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings per share of $1.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. CME Group reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

NASDAQ CME opened at $195.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,584.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,592 shares of company stock worth $3,039,219. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CME. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

