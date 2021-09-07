Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.31 Million

Brokerages expect that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will post $326.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.00 million and the lowest is $325.60 million. HubSpot posted sales of $228.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.91.

NYSE HUBS opened at $704.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $625.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $260.79 and a 52 week high of $715.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.54 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total transaction of $2,977,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. CWM LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in HubSpot by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 3,482.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

