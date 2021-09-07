Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will announce sales of $1.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $1.21 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year sales of $2.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $32.24 million, with estimates ranging from $22.70 million to $41.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Renalytix AI.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million.

RNLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNLX opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $885.54 million and a P/E ratio of -153.25. Renalytix AI has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $35.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Renalytix AI by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renalytix AI (RNLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.